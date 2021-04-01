Twelve simulated businesses created by Long Island students are among 40 finalists in Virtual Enterprises' National Business Plan Competition.

To qualify as finalists, the students' business plans and oral presentations had already won competitions at the local, state and regional levels. A total of 310 simulated businesses competed nationwide for a place in the finals, which will be held virtually from April 12 to 22.

The competition is part of a yearlong Virtual Enterprises program, which provides more than 16,500 students nationwide annually with the opportunity to create and run virtual business ventures. Pupils perform tasks ranging from role-playing corporate positions to conducting transactions with other simulated businesses.

Long Island's finalist businesses and their high schools are: Hearth, Elmont; Kathy's Kits, Herricks; DigiScribe, George W. Hewlett; Pockits, George W. Hewlett; HomeTown, Huntington; Poseidon, Huntington; Imperium, John F. Kennedy; SolEnergy, Mount Sinai; Not Your Grandma's Pudding, Syosset; UV Clean, Syosset; LUKO, Walt Whitman; and Monenti, Westhampton Beach.

Their business concepts range from creating trendy and affordable clothing from 100% recycled materials to marketing eco-friendly shower heads that track the amount of water used during a shower.

"All I have to say is that people buy from whom they can relate to," said Huntington High School junior Naysa Escobar, who is the chief executive officer of HomeTown, a simulated food delivery service that focuses on bringing popular local foods to relocated Long Islanders. "HomeTown does not only sell a product; it sells family. And that is why we have gotten so far."

BELLPORT

Civil rights plaque

Bellport High School unveiled a plaque to mark the visit of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, in 2000.

The plaque features a photo of Lewis and a biography of his contributions to American history. The commemorative event was hosted by the South Country Central School District's Equity Committee.

"In July 2000, [Congressman Lewis] took an opportunity to visit our summer school students to discuss his work for social justice in the United States," Bellport Principal Timothy Hogan said. "His visit represents perhaps the most historic figure ever to visit our school district."

COUNTYWIDE

Read Across America

Many schools hosted reading-themed activities last month as part of the National Education Association's Read Across America Day, which coincided with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

In Shoreham, Miller and Avenue and Briarcliff elementary schools hosted a Spirit Week that featured a different theme for each day, such as wearing green in honor of the 1960 children's book, "Green Eggs and Ham."

In Elwood, third-graders at James H. Boyd Intermediate School read Rocio Bonilla's children's book "The Highest Mountain of Books in the World" and drew leaning towers of their own favorite books.

In Port Jefferson, Edna Louise Spear Elementary School students received a special visit from Principal Amy Laverty, who was dressed as the "Cat in the Hat."

ISLANDWIDE

Quill Awards

Six Long Island students and two school newspapers were among the first-place winners of Quill Awards during Adelphi University's 2021 Press Day, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners, their high schools and categories were: Sophia Seda, Brentwood, best sports story or column; Annabella Gangi, East Meadow; best arts review; Madison Grady, Jericho, best news article; Katie Tian, Jericho, most outstanding reporter; Sabeena Ramdarie, New Hyde Park, best visual; and Ashley Mazarin, Roslyn, best opinion piece.

Great Neck North High School's Guide Post and New Hyde Park Memorial High School's The Chariot won first place in the best layout and most outstanding newspaper categories, respectively.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT