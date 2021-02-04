Teams from Oceanside, Roslyn and Port Washington schools have taken the top spots regionally in a competition that challenges students to demonstrate their stock-picking skills.

A team from Oceanside High School took first place in the high school division by accumulating $203,739 in fictional money — the most of any team on Long Island — in the fall edition of the SIFMA Foundation's The Stock Market Game. They beat out 1,112 high school teams.

Meanwhile, teams from Roslyn Middle School and John J. Daly Elementary School in Port Washington placed first in the middle and elementary school divisions, respectively. Roslyn beat out 386 teams and accumulated $133,281; John J. Daly overcame 75 teams and accumulated $124,226.

"Working with these students was inspiring," Roslyn reading and business teacher Audrey Demas said. "They used what they learned in class and had great insight into their chosen companies."

Participating teams were given $100,000 in fictitious capital and asked to invest in companies through the game website from Oct. 5 to Dec. 11. Students then researched companies, tracked trends, and calculated gains and losses.

Teams from Manorhaven Elementary School in Port Washington, St. Anne's School in Garden City and Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington placed second in the elementary, middle and high school divisions, respectively.

GREENLAWN

WordMasters Challenge

Two teams from Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School were among the top performers nationwide in the first of three meets for the 2020-21 WordMasters Challenge, a vocabulary competition.

The school's fifth-grade team placed third nationwide in its grade level, while the school's fourth-grade team placed fifth nationwide in its grade level. Both competed in the blue division, which is suitable for students of "average to above-average reading and reasoning abilities," according to WordMasters.

"Having worked with these students before, and knowing full well their commitment to excellence along with our work in the classroom, they were well prepared," said the school's enrichment teacher Christine Mayr.

COUNTYWIDE

MLK Day

Many Long Island schools hosted education events and activities last month to teach students about civil rights history in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In Lindenhurst, second-graders at William Rall Elementary School examined two eggs — one brown and one white — and learned that the eggs were the same on the inside despite looking different on the outside. They then drew parallels between the eggs and people to understand King's message.

In Southampton, prekindergartners at the elementary school participated in a discussion about King's life and achievements and then created colorful peace signs using paper plates, tape and watercolor paint.

In Lloyd Harbor, fourth-graders at the elementary school created signs stating their own dreams for the world after teachers posed the question: "Martin Luther King had a dream … what's your dream?"

ISLANDWIDE

Hispanic Heritage

Four Long Island students — Camila Figueroa of Rocky Point Middle School, Gabriel Gamboa of Mattituck Jr./Sr. High School, Camilla Riggs of the Laurel Hill School in East Setauket, and Mayur Talele of Herricks High School — were runners-up in Altice USA's 2020 Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest.

The contest asked participants to submit essays of up to 500 words about a Hispanic person — past or present — whom they considered to be a hero and why. Submissions were judged on criteria including comprehension, creativity and organization.

Gamboa and Talele were runners-up in the high school category, while Figueroa and Riggs were runners-up in the middle school category. Students from Brooklyn and Newark, New Jersey, were the grand-prize winners.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT