Siblings help fight sun-related skin diseases

Colin, Sean and Caleigh O'Toole of Oyster Bay

Colin, Sean and Caleigh O'Toole of Oyster Bay High School, pictured left to right, recently helped secure two sun shields for the lacrosse field dugouts at James H. Vernon Middle School. Photo Credit: Felicia Febrizio

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Three siblings from Oyster Bay High School have secured two sun shields to help protect players in the lacrosse field dugouts at nearby James H. Vernon School.

Sean, Caleigh and Colin O'Toole — a senior, junior and eighth-grader, respectively, at the high school — have made it their mission to raise awareness and fight melanoma and other sun-related skin diseases after their aunt Bonnie passed away from skin cancer several years ago.

The sun shields were donated by the Colette Coyne Melanoma Awareness Campaign in New Hyde Park, for which the siblings have raised more than $9,000 by participating in its annual Miles for Melanoma, Steps to Skin Cancer 5K Walk/Run.

The back of the sun shields contain the following message: "Melanoma is colorblind. Be sun smart, always wear a hat, sunglasses, shirt and sunscreen."

"We are so thankful to the community for their support," Sean, 17, said. "We are going to continue to work with [the campaign] and spread awareness, because it's what my aunt didn't have and it’s what people need."

"It is amazing to come and see at practices and at games that people are asking questions about the sun structures," Caleigh, 15, said. "Everyone is so excited about them."

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
