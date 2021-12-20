SUNY taps outgoing Oswego president to serve as interim chancellor

SYRACUSE – Deborah Stanley, outgoing president of SUNY Oswego, has been named SUNY's interim chancellor.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras recently announced his resignation in the wake of a controversy over disparaging comments he made about a woman who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Stanley is stepping down this month after serving as president of SUNY Oswego for 25 years. Before becoming president of SUNY Oswego, Stanley taught and earned tenure in the business school and served in administration as the vice president for academic affairs and provost.

Stanley attended Syracuse University, where she earned a bachelor's degree and a law degree.

She will become interim chancellor Jan. 15.

SUNY's board announced it will begin a global search in January for a permanent SUNY chancellor.

The head of United University Professions, the union that represents academic and profressional faculty at 29 New York state-operated campuses, praised Stanley's appointment while calling on trustees to find a permanent chancellor.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Dr. Stanley is an immensely accomplished leader, who has served the students, faculty and staff of SUNY Oswego for nearly 25 years," president Fred Kowal said in a statement. "Today, we also renew our call for a nationwide search for a permanent SUNY chancellor with a high priority on candidates of diversity, and an open, communicative process."

The SUNY system operates 64 colleges and universities statewide serving 1.3 million students.