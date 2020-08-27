TODAY'S PAPER
Temporary leaders named for SUNY Old Westbury, SUNY Empire State College

SUNY Empire State College campuses include a $14

SUNY Empire State College campuses include a $14 million facility opened last fall in Selden. Credit: Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Local branches of the State University of New York system have new, temporary leaders: Teresa A. Miller at SUNY Old Westbury, and Beth Berlin at SUNY Empire State College, according to a SUNY system news release.

Both are to hold the title “officer-in-charge,” the release said.

Miller is SUNY senior vice chancellor of strategic initiatives and chief diversity officer; Berlin is SUNY Empire State College’s executive vice president for administration and chief operating officer.

The current president of SUNY Old Westbury, the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, who served for about two decades, announced in March of 2019 his plans to retire from the college early in 2020. He is also pastor of historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

SUNY Empire State College, which is aimed at older students and grants academic credit based upon work and life experience, had been helmed by Jim Malatras, now the SUNY system’s chancellor, appointed Aug. 21. He had also been a top aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Miller will hold her post as SUNY finalizes plans for Butts’ permanent replacement, according to the release, which said the college council is expected to narrow down the final three candidates in the coming weeks. She is a longtime professor at the University of Buffalo.

Berlin was executive deputy commissioner of the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and commissioner of the Department of Social Services in Albany County.

“The SUNY Empire College Council will begin planning a presidential search immediately,” the release said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

