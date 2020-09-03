SUNY Oneonta cancels in-person classes this fall

SUNY Oneonta is canceling in-person classes this fall and sending students home after 389 people tested positive for COVID-19, the upstate college announced Thursday.

The roughly 3,000-student college shut down two weeks of in-person instruction on Sunday after large student parties were reported and the number of positive cases began to rise.

"While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great," college president Barbara Jean Morris wrote in a statement Thursday. "We committed to do everything we could to mitigate this situation, and today, that means ending residential housing for this semester."

The college will offer full or partial refunds for housing and dining to students who leave, Morris' statement read. The college is asking students who have tested negative for the virus to move out by Monday, and those quarantined with the virus to remain on campus until they are cleared by the local Department of Health.

Five students were suspended for holding parties against the college's policy, and three campus groups were suspended, Jim Malatras said Sunday, one day before he officially started as SUNY chancellor. The campus was pursuing additional suspensions.

Malatras, according to a SUNY news release, supports "maximum disciplinary actions against students ignoring guidelines as the increase in cases is directly related to students breaking safety protocols."