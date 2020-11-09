SUNY's COVID-19 changes for next semester include elimination of spring break

Say goodbye to Spring Break 2021.

That’s the latest from the State University of New York system, which has announced a "comprehensive" COVID-19 plan for the spring semester — a plan that includes mandatory coronavirus testing for students returning to all campuses, moving the spring semester to an in-person start date of Feb. 1 and the elimination of Spring Break, an annual rite of passage, for 2021.

The announcement, made by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, outlined what was called "a sweeping, system-wide plan that will allow campuses to safely return to in-person instruction for the spring semester." The plan is subject to state or federal mandates and guidance.

In a statement, Malatras said the new protocols were developed "in consultation with public health experts within the university system, as well as campus, faculty, student and union leadership," and said it includes both new protocols and "proven strategies already being employed" throughout the campuses on SUNY colleges and universities.

The SUNY system has approximately 140,000 students statewide and previously announced required testing for all prior to their departures from campus for Thanksgiving break. Most will then complete the remainder of their fall classwork remotely — or off-campus — officials said, with only students facing "special circumstances" or "unique challenges" being allowed to remain on campus for the remainder of the fall semester, though those students will be "routinely tested" for COVID-19, SUNY said. Mental health, wellness services and meal services all are being provided for students in those special circumstances, SUNY said.

Main components of the new plan include that all students be tested for COVID-19 upon return to campus, pushing the start date for the 2021 spring semester to Feb. 1, the cancellation of spring break, a precautionary seven-day quarantine for all students prior to their return to campus and mandatory mask-wearing "at all times," even with social distancing guidelines and protocols in place.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SUNY has a "What Students Should Know" guideline package available for all students and their families, so they’ll know what to expect come the spring semester. That information includes how many courses will be online, hybrid or in-person, SUNY said.

"With COVID-19 surging nationwide, and with increased cases in New York, SUNY has devised a comprehensive plan to keep this virus at bay throughout the flu season and through the spring semester," said Chancellor Malatras.

"We've demonstrated this past fall that by implementing an aggressive strategy to manage COVID, students can safely return to campus. These additional efforts—testing all students upon return, ongoing testing throughout the semester, pushing out the start of the spring semester, and mandatory masks at all times, coupled with uniform enforcement and compliance—illustrates that SUNY is setting a nationwide standard for controlling COVID-19 in the weeks and months to come.

"I have talked with countless students since August who have made tremendous sacrifices so that they can stay on campus and learn. Our students have done a remarkable job given the circumstances. This aggressive strategy gives us the best chance to return our students once again to classrooms in early 2021. But as we know, this is a fluid situation so we will continue to adapt and be flexible as issues emerge."

A copy of the new SUNY guidelines can be found at https://www.suny.edu/media/suny/content-assets/documents/healthaffairs/Spring-2021-Reopening-Guidance-Final.pdf.