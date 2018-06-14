Students attending the state’s public four-year colleges and universities will see a $200 increase in tuition for the 2018-19 school year under a resolution approved Thursday by the board of trustees of the State University of New York.

The hike will affect undergraduate students at 34 of the 64 SUNY campuses, including Farmingdale State College, SUNY Old Westbury and Stony Brook University.

In-state tuition at those schools will increase for full-time students from $6,670 per year to $6,870.

Tuition will not change for students receiving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Excelsior Scholarship, which covers the cost of tuition for eligible New York residents attending state schools.

The increase comes as the public university system, like many around the nation, is grappling with rising costs and decreased state support.

Direct state-operating aid has remained “flat for a long time,” SUNY trustee Cary Staller said Wednesday at the board’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting.

The 2017 state budget included a measure allowing SUNY’s state-operated campuses to increase tuition up to $200 annually through the 2020-21 school year, as a way to provide more budgetary certainty.

The state-operated campuses are “facing a fiscal situation which requires us to increase to the full amount of this legislative cap,” Staller said.

The 2018-19 state budget approved in April kept SUNY funding relatively flat, including approximately $2.94 billion for the state university system, a figure incorporating $708 million in direct support to its state-operated campuses. Staller described the amount as “skin and bones.”

Board trustee Michael Braun, a Long Island native and president of the SUNY Student Assembly, was the only trustee to vote against the measure.

“These $200 increases year after year have added up to dramatic increases in a short window of time for our students,” Braun, of Elmont, who is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration and public policy at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, said at the committee meeting. “These tuition increases have become a regular order. They’ve become tradition and are not treated like a last resort that should be avoided at all costs like they should be.”

Students at the state’s 30 community colleges will also likely see a tuition increase. Their tuition is set at the local level during the summer and will not be voted on by the SUNY board until September.

Tuition at Nassau Community College is expected to increase by $248 ($124 per semester) for the 2018-19 school year, college spokeswoman Kathleen Murray said in an email.

The Suffolk County Community College board of trustees in April proposed a $350 increase in tuition for the upcoming school year. The rate could change depending upon its budget agreement with the county, which has not yet been finalized.

Nonresident tuition will also increase by $330 at all but a select few state-operated campuses. It will increase by $360 at Stony Brook University for nonresident baccalaureate students, according to the resolution approved by the SUNY board.

The board also approved a resolution allowing students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands displaced by hurricanes Maria and Irma last year to qualify for resident tuition rates at the state’s four-year comprehensive colleges next school year. This extends the benefit, which was originally afforded to the students in the 2017-18 school year.

Statewide 35 students took part in the fall, and 50 in the spring, SUNY officials said at the finance and audit committee meeting.

To be eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship program, students must take 30 credits per year, remain on track for an on-time graduation and come from New York families earning up to $110,000 annually — up from the $100,000 this school year, the program’s first. About 22,000 students were set to receive the scholarship in fall 2017, the state announced in September.

