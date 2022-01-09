The Babylon school board is expected to approve its superintendent's resignation Monday as the district continues to face the fallout of allegations made by Babylon Junior-Senior High School alumni who said they were sexually harassed by their former teachers.

Linda Rozzi, who has been the district’s top administrator since 2015, notified the school board of her intention to retire by August in a letter last summer. The letter was emailed to Newsday upon request Sunday.

"I will leave Babylon on August 1, 2022 with fond memories, always," Rozzi wrote in the June 29 letter, thanking the school board, her colleagues and the community for their support.

Her salary in the 2021-2022 school year is $259,487 plus $62,196 in benefits, according to state data.

Rozzi’s resignation comes at a time when the district faces a state investigation into multiple allegations of teacher sexual misconduct that surfaced last fall. Some of the allegations stretch back more than a decade.

The accusations became public after a former science teacher was placed on leave in late October due to "disturbing allegations" that school officials have declined to disclose. Soon after, five more district employees were placed on paid administrative leave and the district authorized an investigation led by a former Suffolk County prosecutor.

In November, state Attorney General Letitia James’ office launched a civil probe, which legal experts said is likely to be broader than the district’s investigation and more focused on institutional failures beyond individual misconduct.

The school board said in a statement emailed to Newsday on Sunday that it will conduct a search for a new superintendent and next steps will be discussed at a future meeting.

"We are grateful and proud for the opportunity to have worked alongside an individual who demonstrated so much passion during her tenure and thank her for her unwavering commitment to our students, administration, faculty, staff and entire school community," the statement read. "We wish her nothing but the best in her retirement."

School officials declined to be interviewed for this story. The statement the board issued made no reference to the allegations.

In the June letter, Rozzi said she remained "equally excited" to finish her last year of service before she closes the final chapter of her career that spanned more than three decades in public education.

The former English teacher was a principal in the William Floyd School District and served as the superintendent at Tuckahoe Common School District in Southampton and later East Islip School District, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Together, we accomplished a great deal," Rozzi wrote in the letter. "I have no doubt the district will continue on a positive path with the best and the brightest leaders we have hired to usher our district into this next exciting phase."

The district had 1,525 students as of the 2020-21 school year.