Long IslandEducation

Syosset district says principal subjected to harassment with 'racial tone'

Mi Jung An has been principal of South

Mi Jung An has been principal of South Grove Elementary School since 2016. Credit: Newsday/T.C. McCarthy

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
The Syosset school district, in a letter to the community last week, said an elementary school principal has been the subject of harassment with "a racial tone" and that law enforcement is now involved.

The letter sent Thursday from Superintendent Tom Rogers said Mi Jung An, principal of South Grove Elementary School, has received anonymous letters and that small handmade signs were placed near the school on Colony Lane. The letter did not specify what was sent or left near the school.

"The district immediately reported each of these events to the Nassau Police and has been actively supporting their subsequent investigation," according to the letter.

Rogers said the district had avoided using its communication platforms to bring attention to this person’s "reprehensible words and thereby exacerbate the harm to Ms. An. But the content of the signs has shifted and taken a racial tone, and we must denounce how disgusting these actions are."

Both Rogers and An declined to comment further Monday. An has been principal at the school since 2016, according to the district. The school enrolls about 425 students.

"The district condemns all acts of hate or intolerance and we will continue to cooperate with the police investigation. Divisive personal attacks against any member of our community are an affront to us all," Rogers wrote.

Nassau Police confirmed Monday that it is investigating, but declined to comment further.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked since 1998.

