Regents revisit teacher evaluations

ALBANY — The thorny issue of teachers’ job ratings resurfaced Monday as the state Board of Regents considered how to implement a new evaluation system that puts much more responsibility in the hands of the 650-plus public school districts across New York.

Statewide revamping of teacher-performance ratings is required because of the change in state law approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on April 12. The amendments were prompted in large part by massive student boycotts of state tests that swept across the state during the past five years, with Nassau and Suffolk counties at the revolt's epicenter.

Prime among the changes is elimination of a requirement that at least 50 percent of public schoolteachers’ ratings be based on the scores of their students on state tests, including English Language Arts and math exams given each spring in grades three through eight. It was those exams that sparked the opt-out movement.

Instead, the law requires local districts to negotiate with their teacher unions to choose the exams to be used in judging the educators' performance. As in the past, about half of job ratings will be based on test scores, and about half on classroom observations by district supervisors and outside experts.

State Education Department officials on Monday set no timeline for adoption by the Regents of new regulations putting the amended law into effect.

Local districts will continue operating under the old system until current teacher contracts expire and new evaluation programs are agreed upon locally, those officials noted.

“This will give districts a chance to slow down, consider their current plans, decide what’s working and not working,” said Alex Trikalinos, a state Education Department official who coordinates evaluation programs.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The evaluation law covers more than 250,000 teachers and principals statewide, including more than 40,000 on Long Island.

Parent leaders of the boycott movement in the Nassau-Suffolk region and across the state have objected that the ratings system, even as revised, continues to put undue pressure on students and teachers because it still relies largely on results from standardized exams — even though the tests will be of districts' own choosing.

"Tweaks and minor corrections aren’t enough,” said Jeanette Deutermann, of Bellmore, lead organizer of the LI Opt Out network, in an interview Friday. “Parents want a complete overhaul and new leadership at the Department of Education who will finally hear us and put our children first.”

In this spring's test season for grades three through eight, more than 47 percent of eligible students in grades three through eight opted out of both the ELA and the math exams in Long Island districts that responded to Newsday surveys. The boycott level on the Island has remained consistent since spring 2015, according to the newspaper's annual surveys.

Last year, the most recent for which state Education Department data are available, the statewide test-refusal rate was 18 percent.

Jolene DiBrango, executive vice president of New York State United Teachers, who attended the Regents meeting Monday, voiced optimism that the change in the law would result in concrete improvement in the evaluations.

“We’re really pleased to see that the student performance portion will be locally negotiated,” DiBrango said.

The wrangling over teacher evaluations in recent years dates to 2015, when Cuomo won adoption of legislation that provided extra state aid to schools and also toughened the requirements for job ratings.

That, coupled with parent and teacher anger over the 2012 rollout of state ELA and math tests revised to reflect the Common Core academic standards, led to a mushrooming of exam boycotts.

Ultimately, the Regents in December 2015 retreated on the issue of job ratings, approving an emergency measure that set a four-year moratorium on the teacher evaluations. That freeze is set to end in June 2020.