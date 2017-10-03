Longtime Bethpage educator Terrence Clark, who has served as the superintendent of the Bethpage School District for the past nine years, is retiring effective June 2018.

Clark, 57, has been with the district for 32 years, beginning his tenure as a social studies teacher at Bethpage High School in 1986. He also served as the supervisor of social studies and technology, director of technology, and assistant superintendent for instruction and technology for the 2,800-plus student district.

“I consider myself the luckiest guy in the world to have been hired by the Bethpage School District 32 years ago,” Clark said Monday in a statement. “I have the greatest appreciation for the students, parents, board members and colleagues whom I have worked with over the years. They have made this a great joy for me.”

Upon retirement, Clark hopes to remain active in the Bethpage community through his work with civic organizations and the Bethpage Educational Foundation, according to the district.

A replacement for Clark, whose annual salary is $273,549, has not yet been named.

During his tenure, the district formed the Student Civic Association (the high school’s community service club); started the first Senior Citizen Prom in 1990; and introduced some of the major technology milestones including becoming one of the first schools to have internet access, introducing the FIRST Robotics Club, and initiating the district’s Chromebook program.

“During Mr. Clark’s 32-year career at Bethpage, he has continually raised the bar on academics,” said Michael Kelly, president of the Bethpage Board of Education.

Clark has also received the Leaders in Learning Award, the Nassau BOCES Partner in Education Award, the Administrator of the Year Award from the Nassau Library System, and the John Masino Award from the Bethpage American Legion.