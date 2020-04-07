Students scheduled to take June Regents exams, now canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, will be excused from that testing requirement, under a waiver announced Tuesday by the state Education Department in Albany.

Instead, such students will be granted credit toward graduation so long as local teachers approve their coursework this term in required subjects such as English, algebra and science, department officials said. The statewide exemption applies to hundreds of thousands of students, ranging from 12th-graders on the verge of graduation to seventh-graders enrolled in their first Regents-level courses.

The testing waivers follow on the heels of a directive Monday from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, extending closures of schools in the state through April 29 at the earliest. The closings, which began last month, had left many local educators doubtful that students could be adequately prepared for state exams through online and off-site instruction alone.

Betty A. Rosa, chancellor of the state’s Board of Regents, issued a statement describing the testing exemptions as a measure putting first priority on students’ and teachers’ health and safety.

“In times of crisis, difficult decisions must be made and the Board of Regents knows these are ultimately the right ones for New York’s students,” said Rosa, whose board sets much of the state’s education policy.

The announcement Tuesday, coming near the estimated peak of the pandemic, acknowledged “uncertainty” over when classroom instruction will resume. Also announced was a one-year delay, until 2022 or 2023, of planned rollouts of new state tests for the elementary and middle grades in English, math and science.

On Long Island, educators noted that the cancellation of Regents exams once scheduled to be administered through June 25 raised additional questions about school logistics and scheduling not addressed in Albany’s announcement.

“Typically, schools go into an exam schedule for the last two weeks or so of the school year,” said Michael Cohen, former superintendent of the Brentwood district, the Island’s largest. “What now?”