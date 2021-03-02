TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

New York school officials planning for four Regents exams in June

In a memo Tuesday to local school superintendents

In a memo Tuesday to local school superintendents and principals, the state Education Department advised that schools should prepare for the likely June administration of Regents exams in Algebra I, English Language Arts, Living Environment and Physical Setting/Earth Science. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Print

New York education officials acknowledged for the first time Tuesday that they will administer four Regents exams statewide in June, should they fail to obtain waivers from Washington, D.C.

This would mark the first resumption of state testing since last spring, when Albany canceled tests in grades three through eight and also at the high school level, in response to closures of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo Tuesday to local school superintendents and principals, the state Education Department advised that schools should prepare for the likely June administration of Regents exams in Algebra I, English Language Arts, Living Environment and Physical Setting/Earth Science.

Traditionally, high school students have been required to pass such exams in order to graduate. However, the department has been considering a regulatory change that would drop that requirement at least temporarily.

Kimberly Young Wilkins, a deputy state education commissioner who signed the memo, said the four exams will be administered to comply with a federal rule that all students be tested at the high school level in English, math and science. Wilkins noted, however, that the department had sought a waiver from such testing, because it did not feel this could be accomplished "safely, equitably and fairly" amid a pandemic and frequent school closures.

"The department believes that school instructional time would be best focused on supporting students in academics as well as social-emotional health rather than attempting to administer assessments to the limited population of students who are receiving in-person instruction," Wilkins wrote.

President Joe Biden's administration has pressed for resumption of nationwide testing, however, on grounds that score results will help inform the federal government on whether students are falling behind in their lessons. Administration officials have added that this also will help them direct billions of dollars in promised financial aid to schools in greatest need.

Roger Tilles, of Manhasset, who represents Long Island on the state's Board of Regents, said the likely resumption of testing raised multiple questions over whether results were likely to be reliable amid the stresses of the pandemic, and whether parents would attempt to have their children opted out of assessments.

"There are questions I think need to be answered," Tilles said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Hildebrand on June
By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, seen in 2019, Report: Nassau ended fiscal 2020 with $75 million surplus
Isabella Greco with Cuda, the dog her family Suffolk sheriff's K-9 gets new home with Manorville family
Suffolk officers respond to the scene where they Several Suffolk County Police Officers suspended over incident captured on body camera video, officias say
Workers in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, see off the first Third COVID-19 vaccine arriving in NY as soon as Wednesday
Frank Loglisci and his daughters, Diane Blomquist, left, A fitting tribute for a 100-year-old Long Island hero
Erica Vladimer, former Education Policy Analyst and Counsel Cuomo's handling of accusations may have violated harassment law
Didn’t find what you were looking for?