The state testing season kicks off Tuesday, with more students than ever slated to take the exams via computer.

Statewide, 84,000 to 140,000 students in grades three through eight are expected to take the computer-based English Language Arts and math exams this spring. That’s three to five times more than the 28,000 students who did so in 2017, according to the state Education Department.

On Long Island, 46 districts have chosen to have some students take the ELA exams starting this week, and 37 districts are slated to have some students take the math tests in May, according to the agency.

Schools in a handful of districts — including Merrick, Fishers Island, Islip, West Islip and Westhampton Beach — told Newsday they will begin giving the computer-based ELA exams to some students Tuesday.

The majority of districts statewide and on Long Island, however, will continue to have students take the tests in the traditional paper-and-pencil form.

The state eventually plans to move entirely to computer-based testing as it seeks to streamline the process.

The Education Department and state Board of Regents in recent years have made a number of changes to the controversial state tests in response to widespread boycotts on Long Island and statewide since 2015. These include lessening the number of questions, making the tests untimed and increasing the participation of educators in developing and reviewing the questions.

Opt-out advocates have said the tests are too long and do not accurately measure student achievement.

This spring’s exams reflect further change — shortening the testing period from three days to two days.

With that tweak and an increase in students taking the exam via computer, the testing window will vary by district.

The time frame set by the state for the paper-based ELA exam is Wednesday through Friday. Some schools have scheduled testing on Wednesday/Thursday and others on Thursday/Friday.

Schools that are giving the computer-based ELA in some grades must do so over two consecutive days from Tuesday through April 17.

With Michael R. Ebert and Kathy Diamond