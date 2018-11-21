Twenty-plus turkeys and 80 pounds of stuffing, 100 pounds of mashed potatoes, 5 gallons of gravy and 25 pounds of mixed vegetables.

All this, and more, will go into some 200 Thanksgiving dinners that students and faculty in Suffolk County Community College’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality program are preparing Wednesday for local residents in need.

Food prep and cooking will begin early in the morning at the college's culinary arts center in Riverhead and continue into the afternoon. College officials said the annual event had its start 10 years ago.

The volunteer effort will benefit Community Action Southold Town, with dinners to be delivered Wednesday afternoon to Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and to CAST's food pantry, both in Greenport. The church is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“This is an event we all look forward to,” said Laureen Gauthier, director of the culinary program. “Our college’s decadelong celebration of cooking for Thanksgiving connects us to our neighbors in the communities around our campus.”

This is the second year the program has worked with CAST, a not-for-profit that helps low-income residents and serves as a safety net for families in Southold Town, the college said in a news release.

"We celebrate Thanksgiving by cooking and sharing our favorite foods, being with the ones we love and giving thanks for all that we have,” college president Shaun L. McKay said. “Our college and students, faculty and staff enjoy giving back to our community.”