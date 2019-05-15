BUDGET

SPENDING $215,075,416, a 2.51 percent increase from the current $209,803,354.

TAX LEVY 2.53 percent increase, from $154,981,001 to $158,895,478. This is equal to the district’s 2.53 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent contractual increase and an average step increase of 2.4 percent. The proposed budget includes funding for a new half-day prekindergarten enrichment program at each elementary school, with up to 200 children to be served; addition of a musical theater course at Ward Melville High School; and addition of a sixth-grade guidance counselor. There also are potential reductions of two full-time-equivalent positions at the elementary level because of enrollment decline, and a reduction of two to three FTE positions among secondary-level schools.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at P.J. Gelinas Junior High School, R.C. Murphy Junior High School and Ward Melville High School. threevillagecsd.org

CANDIDATES

Vinny Vizzo and incumbents Jonathan Kornreich and Angelique Ragolia are running for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jonathan Kornreich

BACKGROUND Kornreich, 49, has lived in the district for 14 years and works in investment management. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University at Albany and is president of the Three Village Civic Association. He has two children in district schools and has served on the board since 2008.

KEY ISSUE “One of the most important issues facing Three Village is the persistent erosion of local control over our school district. A good example is the inappropriate testing and flawed evaluations to which our students and teachers are subjected. In addition, the diversion of Long Island taxpayers’ money to other parts of the state, unpredictable state revenue and unfunded mandates.”

Angelique Ragolia

BACKGROUND Ragolia, 49, has lived in the district for more than 13 years. She is an independent living skills trainer and also works in positive behavior intervention and support. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Queens College and an associate degree from Nassau Community College. Ragolia is a former president of the PTA Council. She has a daughter in college and a son who is a sophomore at the high school. She first was elected to the board in May 2016.

KEY ISSUE “It is always important that our budget be transparent and fiscally responsible for the taxpayers in our community. It is also important that we continue to provide the educationally advanced programs and classes as well as all the other activities, clubs and opportunities for the students of Three Village.”

Vinny Vizzo

BACKGROUND Vizzo, 65, has lived in the district for 30 years and has worked for 44 years in education — a decade in the Catholic schools system and 34 years in Three Village. He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College and a master’s degree from St. John’s University; in addition, he received state certification as a school administrator/supervisor after completing courses at New York University. Vizzo was principal of Murphy Junior High School for 14 years and also has been a Spanish teacher, department chair and assistant principal in the district. For the past decade, he has taught Spanish at Suffolk County Community College. Vizzo served as president of the Three Village School Administrators Association and vice president of the Council of Administrators and Supervisors for Long Island.

KEY ISSUE “We are a community that values education, but we also need assurances that programs and initiatives have strong sustainability and are of high quality. My many years in education will ensure that leadership remains dedicated to the continued success and development of our highly regarded and loved district and that we remain ever conscious of budgetary responsibility.”