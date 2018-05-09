Three Village school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at P.J. Gelinas Junior High School, R.C. Murphy Junior High School and Ward Melville High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $209,803,354 budget for 2018-19, a 2.62 percent increase from the current $204,444,527. The tax levy would rise 1.97 percent, from $151,992,599 to $154,981,001.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 1.97 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 1.97 percent, from $11,277 to an estimated $11,499.

The proposed budget includes a 1 percent contractual pay increase for teachers and a step increase of 2.4 percent as part of a multiyear contract ending in June 2021.

District website:

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

www.3villagecsd.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Deanna Bavlnka and William F. Connors Jr. are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.