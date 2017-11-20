A trio of young scientists from the Half Hollow Hills school district who studied cell division in the hopes of reducing the effects of degenerative illnesses will advance to the final round of the prestigious Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

The students were the only ones from Long Island to achieve the national finalist designation, which were announced noon on Monday.

The national finals take place Dec. 4-5 in the nation’s capital at The George Washington University. The students were among 101 regional finalists named last month — 11 of whom hailed from Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

The team of local finalists comprises Jillian Parker, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School West, and Half Hollow Hills East juniors Arooba Ahmed and Jiachen Lee. Their project identified a protein, CCDC11, that had not previously been known to have a role in the cell-division process. That research shows that the protein has potential to mitigate the effects of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s. The team shares a $6,000 scholarship for their work.

“It’s amazing to see the knowledge and determination students bring to the competition each year,” said David Etzwiler, chief executive of the Siemens Foundation in a statement. “These high school students are presenting top-notch, graduate-level research and they deserve recognition for their efforts to improve so many lives.”

The students all presented their projects virtually to judges over the weekend at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Top individual honors in the Regional Four phase — where the Long Island students competed — went to Brian Huang of Fresh Meadows, who probed the formation of black holes.

The winners emerge from a competition pool of more than 1,860 projects. Last month, the competition named 491 Siemens semifinalists, 56 of whom were from Long Island.

Finalists next month will compete for $500,000 in scholarships, including the two top prizes of $100,000 for the individual and team categories, which is to be shared. The contest also awards two $50,000 second prizes, while other finalists receive $25,000 each.

Eight other Long Island students received a $1,000 scholarship:

Rahul Parthasarathy, a Syosset High School senior, who competed in the individual category.

Vedant Singh, a junior at The Wheatley School in the East Williston school district, who was on a team with Herricks High School juniors Sahith Vadada and Rushikesh Patel.

Alan Jian, a senior at Garden City High School, who was on a team with Roslyn High School senior Austin Lee and Caitlyn Chen, a senior at The Spence School in Manhattan.

Jang Hun Choi, a Jericho High School senior, who was on a team with Chris Lee, a sophomore at the Seoul International School in Seongnam, South Korea, and Soohyun Ahn, a junior at Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts.

Baokun Gu, a junior at Manhasset High School, is on a team with Stanley Wong, a senior from Hunter College High School in Manhattan.