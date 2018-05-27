Touro Law Center holds 36th commencement

Touro Law Center held its 36th commencement Sunday in the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the LIU Post campus in Brookville.

Number of graduates

Number of graduates 145: 139 juris doctorate, 4 master’s degrees, 2 juris doctorate and MBA dual degrees

Commencement speaker

Timothy D. Sini, Suffolk County District Attorney, told graduates “My point is simple. You make of your law degree what you want. Ask yourself: what type of lawyer do I want to be? What type of mark do I want to leave on my community.”

Student speaker

Hailey Lara Kantrow, 24, of Miller Place, earning a juris doctorate, said the pains of studying law has forever bound the 2018 class together. “We voluntarily put ourselves through three-plus years of pains just to sit here and sweat, but this pain brought us together,” she said. “We are all smarter and wiser for when we first entered these walls.”

Graduates

Marra Kassman, 25, of Sayville, juris doctorate

“This is the culmination of 20 years of schooling to get to this point,” she said. “And for my uncle and my boyfriend to be here to hood me makes it even more special,” she said of the law school graduation ceremony.

Jazmine Kendrick, 25, of Selden, juris doctorate

“I always wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “I’ve been going to take-your-daughter-to-work day with my mom since forever.”

Dennis Carrion, 36, of Hauppauge, juris doctorate

“In two years, I graduated and passed the bar” exam, he said. “I’m the first person in New York to ever do it this way.”

Barbara Roman, 49, of Ronkonkoma, juris doctorate

“It’s been a lot of sacrifices with missed holidays, missed vacations, and missed birthdays, so I’m kind of proud of what I’ve accomplished,” she said.