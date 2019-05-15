BUDGET

SPENDING $21,823,662, a 2.96 percent increase from the current $21,197,146.

TAX LEVY 2.90 percent increase, from $18,996,772 to $19,548,138. This is within the district’s 4.66 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent salary increase for teachers and an average step increase of 1.9 percent.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Tuckahoe School library. www.tuckahoecommonsd.com

CANDIDATES

Timothy M. Gilmartin is running unopposed for the seat of incumbent Daniel Crough, who is not seeking re-election. Positions are elected by seat. The term is three years.