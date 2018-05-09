Tuckahoe school district
VOTING
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tuckahoe School in Southampton.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $21,197,146 budget for 2018-19, a 5.1 percent increase from the current $20,167,600. The tax levy would increase 4.94 percent, from $18,197,831 to $19,096,772.
This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 5.1 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 0.48 percent, from $7,233 to $7,268.
The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a 1 percent contractual raise and a 1.85 percent step increase.
Voters will consider a proposition to authorize a capital project of $338,275, funded from capital reserves. The proposition’s approval would not have any effect on taxes, the district said.
THE CANDIDATES
In the by-seat election, incumbent Sean Hattrick is running unopposed. The term is three years.
