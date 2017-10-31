There will be no strike or other job action Tuesday by school bus drivers who transport students in four Long Island districts, the union president said amid concerns of a possible walkout in the afternoon.

President Debra Hagan said a strike of bus drivers serving the Freeport, Baldwin, Hicksville and Rockville Centre districts remains an option if there is “no movement” by the bus company in negotiations scheduled for Wednesday.

In a prepared statement, the Ronkonkoma-based Baumann & Sons Buses said that the company had “heard, as the School Districts have,” that Local 252 was planning to strike Tuesday “by taking children to school and then abandoning them there for the strike to start in the afternoon.”

The statement added that a strike on Halloween in particular would hurt the children who would be “stranded at school wondering when they will be home to begin trick or treating.”

The drivers for Baumann, represented by TWU Local 252, serve the four districts, which all had notices on their websites about the possibility of a walkout on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a union rally was held Tuesday at the Baumann yard in Oceanside where Hagan was interviewed as about 60 representatives of the 332-member union chanted “252” and carried signs saying, “What do we want? Fair contracts. What do we have? Nothing.”

Hagan said another rally would be held Wednesday morning at the same location as negotiations get underway but she said that for Tuesday business as usual was planned for buses picking up students from the four districts.

“We’re considering a strike if there’s no movement,” Hagan said.

Hagan said the union is seeking 38 guaranteed weeks of work, an increase in the company’s 401(k) contributions, and an increase in pay for driving charter buses for transporting kids to and from activities such as school trips and basketball games.

Freeport Schools Superintendent Kishore Kuncham had said prior to Tuesday’s rally that he did not believe a strike would be likely on Tuesday but he said parents in the district were alerted about the possibility through the website and via robocalls so they could arrange for child care and transportation if necessary.

Officials said a strike would affect more than 5,000 students in Freeport alone.