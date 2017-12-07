Voters in the Uniondale school district are headed to the polls Thursday to decide a nearly $200 million bond proposal that adds classroom space to accommodate surging student enrollment.

The $199.9 million referendum would fund additional classrooms and allow the district to provide more services, such as prekindergarten and special education, in-house. The district would also discontinue using basement classrooms and portable structures — which are not connected to school buildings — for instruction.

Administrators expect the current enrollment of 7,290 students to rise by at least 730 students over the next decade. The district has seen an increase of 940 new students over the past five years.

The owner of a home assessed at $300,000 would pay about $270 annually for the debt if the measure passes. That figure increases to $360 for the owner of a $400,000 home.

Other enhancements as part of the bond include modernized science labs, upgraded science classrooms, and new language labs and testing rooms.

Voting takes place at the district’s elementary schools from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.