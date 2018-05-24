TODAY'S PAPER
USMMA’s leader will move to D.C. post

Rear Adm. James A. Helis will stay at the helm of the Kings Point school during the search for his replacement.

Rear Adm. James A. Helis, superintendent of the

Rear Adm. James A. Helis, superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, during an interview in his office on Nov. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Keshia Clukey and Scott Eidler keshia.clukey@newsday.com, scott.eidler@newsday.com
Rear Adm. James A. Helis will leave his position as superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to take a top job at the U.S. Maritime Administration in Washington, D.C. — the agency that oversees the federal service academy in Kings Point, it was announced Thursday.

Helis, who became USMMA’s 12th superintendent in July 2012, will remain at the school’s helm during an extensive search for a new leader, according to the news release from the Maritime Administration, or MARAD.

A change-of-command ceremony is planned for this summer.

Helis’ new position will be as special assistant to MARAD Administrator Mark Buzby, a retired Navy rear admiral who is a 1979 alumnus of the Merchant Marine Academy. Buzby was named to lead the federal agency by President Donald Trump last June and subsequently was confirmed by the Senate.

“During this transition period, it is our priority to find an exceptional person to lead the Academy into the future, while still maintaining a strong and effective organization,” MARAD’s statement said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

