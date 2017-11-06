The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s congressional oversight board is meeting Monday at the school’s Kings Point campus and is expected to discuss a range of issues, from the prevention of sexual misconduct to the status of the institution’s academic accreditation.

The Board of Visitors, currently chaired by Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), generally meets twice a year and last convened in July in Washington, D.C. At that meeting, the panel published its annual report and recommended a mix of policies for addressing sexual misconduct on the USMMA campus and during its Sea Year training program.

Retired Navy Rear Adm. Mark Buzby, an academy alum who in August received unanimous Senate confirmation as leader of the U.S. Maritime Administration, or MARAD, was to attend Monday’s meeting.

Former midshipman speaks out about culture at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

The federal agency, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, oversees the merchant marine academy. Buzby reports to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

At his confirmation hearing in July, Buzby said one of his first priorities would be to “get the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy squared away.”

“This academy is too great an asset to become tainted because of the misconduct or bad judgment of a few,” Buzby said then. “We will address these issues.”

Newsday reported in January that sexual assault and sexual harassment, bullying and coercion have persisted at the 74-year-old federal service academy for nearly a decade despite the government’s own records of complaints and corrective efforts.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At the July meeting of the Board of Visitors, panel member Sharon van Wyk said there were “early signs” that steps taken by the academy on sexual assault and sexual harassment “are making a difference . . . although it is still very difficult and unsettling to hear that there are more victims coming forward, this is a positive sign. It’s consistent with positive change . . . victims are coming forward with less fear of reprisal.”

Earlier this year, the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General launched a sexual misconduct investigation involving the academy’s NCAA Division III soccer team.

Rear Adm. James A. Helis, the academy’s superintendent, in June suspended the team pending the outcome of the investigation.

Helis also barred seven seniors on the soccer team from graduating only days before the June 17 commencement ceremony. Newsday confirmed last week that all of those former students recently were awarded their diplomas and other certificates after going through separate administrative hearings at the academy.

Also on the Board of Visitors’ agenda Monday were the academy’s efforts to improve its accreditation standing, a discussion on infrastructure and the status of employee vacancies and hires.

The school’s independent, nongovernmental accreditor, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in Philadelphia, placed USMMA on warning in June 2016 for failing to comply with five of 14 academic benchmarks.

The commission this past June said the academy had demonstrated improvements in all areas but one — institutional planning and allocation of resources.

The academy remains accredited while on warning. Institutions placed on warning have up to two years to reverse the decision, according to Middle States guidelines.