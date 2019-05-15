Valley Stream 13

BUDGET

SPENDING $53,090,470, a 3.1 percent increase from the current $51,496,380.

TAX LEVY 2.9 percent increase, from $36,380,283 to $37,434,164. This is equal to the district’s 2.9 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes an average 1.5 percent step increase, and the contract is under negotiation. The proposed budget adds a full-time guidance counselor and part-time social worker.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes spending up to $300,000 from the capital reserve to buy and install air conditioners at all four schools. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 authorizes spending up to $300,000 from the capital reserve to buy and install classroom furniture and blinds at all four schools. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at James A. Dever, Howell Road, Wheeler Avenue and Willow Road schools. www.valleystream13.com

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Milagros Vicente and Anthony Bonelli are vying for one position, elected by seat. Incumbent Antoinette "Toni" Pomerantz is running unopposed for her seat. Terms are three years.

Anthony Bonelli

BACKGROUND Bonelli, 57, has lived in the district for 40 years. A computer consultant, he served as network services director for New York City agencies, such as the sanitation department, police pension fund and conflicts of interest board. Bonelli holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and a master's of business administration in computer science, both from New York Institute of Technology. He also served as a Red Cross volunteer in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and following superstorm Sandy. This is his first run for the school board.

KEY ISSUE "The biggest issue right now is budget bloat. We need real and significant and active budget oversight” by board members. “We need to assure that tax dollars are going towards the best education services to our youngest of students and not to non-educational positions that are ever increasing on the payroll.”

Milagros Vicente

BACKGROUND Vicente, 52, currently the board's vice president, has lived in the district 10 years. She holds a bachelor's degree in legal studies from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Vicente has been a community activist since the birth of her eldest child, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Founder of The Learning Way Child Care, an after-school and summer program, she also serves on the board of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, as well as the Nassau County Office of Hispanic Affairs. Her youngest child attends a district school, and her middle child is a graduate of Valley Stream Central High School.

KEY ISSUE Collaborating with other board members, Vicente said she’ll work “to review and change policies to address bullying and cyberbullying,” and look to provide support services, such as counseling, for student victims and bullies themselves.