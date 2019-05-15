Valley Stream 24

BUDGET

SPENDING $29,880,294, a 3.9 percent increase from the current $28,757,452.

TAX LEVY 3.85 percent increase, from $20,602,290 to $21,396,479. This is equal to the district’s 3.85 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS An estimated salary and step increase, combined, of 3.68 percent, with contract negotiations ongoing.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Brooklyn Avenue, William L. Buck and Robert W. Carbonaro schools and at the South Corona Avenue firehouse. valleystreamschooldistrict24.org

CANDIDATES

Four candidates are running for three positions, elected by seat. Incumbent Kimberly Wheeler and Charlene Ali-Barreto are vying for one position. Incumbent John Maier is running unopposed for his seat, and Joseph Shipley is running unopposed for the seat of incumbent Anthony Iadevaio, who is not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Charlene Ali-Barreto

BACKGROUND Ali-Barreto, 37, who has lived in the district for six years, is a professional chef. She received a culinary arts degree in 2005 from the Institute of Culinary Education; before that, she completed three years study at Hofstra University. Ali-Barreto serves as secretary of the Valley Stream Democratic Club and co-chairs its fundraising committee. She also is supervising adult of a new young Democratic club being formed. She has two children attending Robert W. Carbonaro School.

KEY ISSUE “I would like to … advocate for equity across all three elementary schools. I also believe there is room for improvement in volume purchasing discounts and would like to work with districts 13, 30, and the Central High School District to utilize our purchasing power and bring costs down whenever possible.”

Kimberly Wheeler

BACKGROUND Wheeler, 44, has lived in the district 22 years. She is Western Region specialty leasing director with Kimco Realty Corp. She earned an associate degree in business from Farmingdale State College in 1994 and belongs to the International Council of Shopping Centers. Wheeler has two children attending Valley Stream South High School and is a member of that school’s PTSA. She served as president of the William L Buck School PTA and was co-president of that school’s 6th Grade Parents Club.

KEY ISSUE “The most important issue is keeping the district fiscally responsible by constantly working to find different means of revenue.” She said that could happen “from grants, lobbying for state/local funding and, finally, review of the budget.”