Valley Stream school district 30

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Clear Stream Avenue, Forest Road and Shaw Avenue schools.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a budget of $35,484,725 for 2018-2019, a 1.9 percent increase from the current $34,823,824. The tax levy would increase 13.71 percent, from $19,556,827 to $22,238,176.

The increase is below the district’s tax-cap limit of 14.01 percent, so a simple majority is needed to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise around 13.69 percent, from roughly $2,911.40 to about $3,310 but officials cautioned that the figures are only an estimation.

District officials say the 2018-2019 tax levy increase of 13.71 percent is part of a “readjustment year” that stems from fallout over the Green Acres Mall and the school district’s miscalculation of the district portion of the mall’s tax breaks, as well as changes in the Nassau County assessment system. (The district’s tax levy for 2017-2018 was down 15.17 percent from the year before and included an average decrease of $382 per single-family home.)

The proposed 2018-2019 budget includes a 1.85 percent average step increase and a 0.85 percent contractual increment increase for teachers.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The proposed budget also seeks to enhance technology in the district through adding devices and infrastructure in schools.

The ballot also includes a proposition to establish a new capital reserve fund to pay for improvements at the district’s schools. The reserve fund would be up to $6 million over eight years. The funds would be transfers from general fund balances.

DISTRICT WEBSITE: valleystream30.com

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Ingrid Wyllie Dacon is running unopposed for a five-year term.