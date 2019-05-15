BUDGET

SPENDING $121,224,215, a 3.51 percent increase from the current $117,117,574.

TAX LEVY 2.06 percent increase, from $82,919,227 to $84,625,413. This is equal to the district's 2.06 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Teacher contracts are under negotiation. The proposed budget includes hiring of additional security guards at all four of the district's schools, and it supports enhanced STEM initiatives and other electives. The spending plan also calls for junior high school students to be offered Great Books and Science Research courses, and gives high school students the option to take an SAT prep elective. Expansion of technology would continue, with more incorporation of the Microsoft Office 365 suite in instruction and installation of smartboards and projectors.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 seeks authorization to spend up to $2.8 million from the existing fund balance to install security vestibules at Valley Stream Central, Valley Stream North and Valley Stream South high schools and Memorial Junior High School; HVAC renovations at all four schools; fencing at North High School; and press box construction at South High School and the junior high. Projects are to be completed in the priority determined by the school board until the funding cap is reached. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

District 13: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at James A. Dever, Howell Road, Wheeler Avenue and Willow Road schools.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

District 24: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Brooklyn Avenue, William L. Buck and Robert W. Carbonaro schools and the South Corona Avenue firehouse.

District 30: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Clear Stream Avenue, Forest Road and Shaw Avenue schools.

www.vschsd.org

CANDIDATES

School board members are not elected. The boards of education in the three component elementary school districts — Valley Stream districts 13, 24 and 30 — each appoint three trustees to the Valley Stream Central High School District board. The district, with students in grades 7 through 12, covers South Valley Stream, much of the Village of Valley Stream and most of North Valley Stream, as well as parts of Elmont, Franklin Square, Lynbrook and Malverne.