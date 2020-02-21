TODAY'S PAPER
Valley Stream student wins prestigious scholarship

Shannon Morgan, a senior at Valley Stream North

Shannon Morgan, a senior at Valley Stream North High School, is one of 106 students selected to receive a 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship, valued at $25,000. Credit: Valley Stream Central High School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Valley Stream North High School student has received a prestigious scholarship for exhibiting a commitment to pursue her dreams through higher education in the face of adversity.

Shannon Morgan, a senior, is one of 106 students selected to receive a 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship valued at $25,000 from the nonprofit Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. She was the only recipient from Long Island. 

For winning, Morgan will travel this spring to the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference in Washington, D.C., where she will meet fellow winners and association members who fund the scholarships.

"It's kind of like an out-of-body experience," Morgan, 17, said of winning. "It makes you feel like all you've done has really meant something."

Morgan is president of her school's National Honor Society, vice president of Student Council, and a member of the English, Math, Science, Social Studies and Tri-M Music honor societies. She is also choreographer for the a cappella group 7:10 Downbeats, a member of the girls softball team, and participates in her school's newspaper, Ecology Club, Grade Council and Leadership Academy.

"These students continue to face many challenges, yet remain dedicated to their education and prioritize giving back to their communities," Horatio Alger Association President James F. Dicke II said of this year's recipients. 

The association has awarded more than $180 million in scholarships since 1984.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

