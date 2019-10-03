TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Kings Park student honored for volunteer efforts

Madeline Canonico, a junior at Kings Park High

Madeline Canonico, a junior at Kings Park High School, received a gold-level President's Volunteer Service Award. She is pictured with Kings Park School District Superintendent Timothy Eagen, left, and the high school's principal, Jason Huntsman. Photo Credit: Kings Park School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Kings Park High School student with a passion for community service has received a prestigious volunteer award — for the fifth time.

Madeline Canonico, a junior, recently received the gold-level President's Volunteer Service Award for volunteering more than 100 hours during a 12-month period. She previously has received the gold-level award, as well as the silver-level award twice and the bronze-level award once, she said.

The award is an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is administered by Points of Light, the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by the late former President George H.W. Bush.

"I'm really excited to get them; it's something special to me," Canonico, 15, said of the awards. "I like to feel like I'm helping out and being part of the community."

Canonico's volunteer efforts have ranged from cleaning cages and feeding birds at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown to reading with children and doing craft projects as part of buddy programs at local public libraries, she said.

She also spent time clearing nature trails this summer in Yellowstone National Park and will engage in sea turtle conservation efforts this winter in Costa Rica. Those efforts are through a program called Girl Scout Destinations.

Canonico is on her school’s varsity soccer team, National Honor Society, Leadership Club and Student Environmental Action Society (SEAS) Club.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The scene of a fatal shooting at the Cops: Man swinging samurai sword shot dead by liquor store owner
Mayor Tim Tenke speaks at the ceremony for Glen Cove mayor says attorney should recuse himself from case
Lake Agawam on Aug. 29 in Southampton, where Algal blooms in Lake Agawam targeted by state
Sondra Rose has become a super-fundraiser for the Grandson's cancer diagnosis inspires fundraising passion
Be sure to buy your ticket ahead of Before you board the LIRR, check out these money-saving tips
In response to a state auditor report, the State: Charter school managers fail to follow expense rules
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search