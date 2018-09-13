Levittown school officials have canceled all-after school activities Thursday at the district's eight buildings that are also polling places, citing a change in elections policy that lets parolees come on to school grounds in the early evening to vote.

A notice posted on the district's website states the officials canceled the events after they received "a number of inquiries from concerned parents” about a new state corrections regulation that allows paroled sex offenders to cast their ballots vote after 7 p.m. at schools that double as polling places.

Levittown Memorial is the district's only site set to have after-school activities Thursday.

The notice told parents that Nassau County's Board of Elections regulates voting procedures as well as access to the district's buildings and that the district is required to follow the regulations.

A call to Nassau election officials was not immediately returned Thursday. Levittown district officials declined further comment.

In April, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order that allowed up to about 35,000 parolees to vote. New York had been one of 22 states where felons lost voting rights during their imprisonment, and for a certain period afterward, according to a report in November by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

School Districts cannot appeal being designated as a polling place. An action plan to enhance security created by the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association had asked for changes in election law that would let school districts appeal the designation — a right held by some other public buildings, such as firehouses.

“When school building are used as polling locations, they are open to the public and schools are unable to track or control the access to their facilities,” read the Blueprint for Action released last month.

"Election Law prohibits the ability of a district to appeal the designation as a polling location, especially in instances where the district has a concern about safety. As the law stands, other public buildings do have the right to an appeal process,” the plan read.