Q: What changes have been made in the voting process?

A: Most voting will be in-person at school polls, unlike last year, when everyone voted by absentee ballot due to high risks of COVID-19 infection. Last year for the first time, absentee ballots were mailed to voters automatically. This year, procedures are back to normal, with absentee ballots provided only upon request. Voters this year still may cite COVID-19 as a reason for securing an absentee ballot, along with reasons traditionally cited such as business or vacation travel.