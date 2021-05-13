TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

What you need to know for Tuesday's school election and budget voting

A woman arrives to cast her vote for

A woman arrives to cast her vote for the school budget at the Tuckahoe School in Tuckahoe in 2016. Credit: Randee Daddona

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Print

Q: When is the budget vote?

Q: Which school year will this budget cover?

Q: What changes have been made in the voting process?

Q: Are masks required for in-person voting?

Q: When will we know results?

Q: Districts recently received millions of dollars in extra federal and state aid, much of it in the form of pandemic relief funding. Will this mean lower taxes?

Latest Long Island News

Signage for the budget vote at Greenport School
On the ballot: $13.8 billion in proposed spending, up 2.9%
An Amityville Memorial High School teacher has been
Teacher suspended over alleged racist comment
In this image taken from video by the
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Rep. Lester Wolff in 1969. A longtime Democratic
Lester Wolff, longtime LI congressman, dies at 102
Annemarie Albate talks about a lawsuit she filed
Woman files lawsuit against Suffolk PD alleging sexual abuse cover-up
State Supreme Court Justice William Condon, looks at
Testimony: Valva's then-fiancee allowed police access to surveillance camera
Didn’t find what you were looking for?