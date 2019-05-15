BUDGET

SPENDING $3,324,651, a 0.26 percent decrease from the current $3,333,277.

TAX LEVY 18.5 percent increase, from $2,248,277 to $2,664,651. This exceeds the district's 2.93 percent tax-cap limit, so a 60 percent supermajority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS The budget includes a 3 percent salary increase for teachers. District officials said the proposed spending plan maintains existing programs, without additions or reductions.

WHEN | WHERE

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wainscott School. www.wainscottschool.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent William A. Babinski Jr. is running unopposed for the position, elected at-large. The term is three years.