Wainscott school district

VOTING

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wainscott School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $3,333,277 budget for 2018-19, a 13.2 percent increase from the current $2,949,339. The tax levy would decrease 0.05 percent, from $2,249,339 to $2,248,277.

This decrease is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.97 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget. The district said it is using money from its unrestricted fund balance to offset the increase in spending.

The district did not provide the estimated school taxes on the average single-family house. District officials have said residential property values vary too widely to make the estimate.

The proposed budget includes a 3.13 percent raise for teachers.

The school board, in a letter that is part of district’s budget brochure, noted that offerings to help the school’s larger number of English language learners are continuing to be upgraded, as are resources designed to identify students’ other special needs as early as possible. The one-school district, with kindergarten through third grade, has seen a large enrollment increase in recent years relative to its capacity, the letter noted.

District website:

www.wainscottschool.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Kelly Anderson is running unopposed for an at-large seat. The term is three years.