Runoff set for Wantagh school board seat

Wantagh school board candidates Peter Mountanos and Laura Reich will face off in a runoff on June 26 after tying for second place in Tuesday's election, a district spokesman said Thursday.

The count, which included affidavit ballots, showed Mountanos and Reich each received 927 votes for the at-large seat, which carries a term of three years. The Board of Elections verified the result that included affidavit ballots on Wednesday, the district said.

Incumbent Kera McLoughlin, the top vote-getter, won the other open seat on the five-member board. Her updated total, including affidavit ballots — paper ballots used by voters whose names are not listed at their designated polling place — was 977.

Tara Cassidy, the other candidate in the race, had 827 votes when affidavit ballots were counted.

Inclusion of affidavit ballots also changed the vote total for the district's $79.8 million budget for the 2019-20 school year. The budget passed 1,493-447, according to the district.

Mountanos, a lifelong district resident and 2012 graduate of Wantagh High School, is the board president.

Reich, a lawyer who is a 14-year Wantagh resident, has two children in district schools and two who graduated from Wantagh High and now are in college.

