Wantagh school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all three of the district’s elementary schools: Wantagh Elementary School, Mandalay Elementary School, and Forest Lake Elementary School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $77,953,532 budget for 2018-19, a 1.41 percent increase from the current $76,872,623. The tax levy would rise 2.82 percent, from $56,177,911 to $57,763,782.

This increase is under the 2.96 percent increase allowed under the state’s cap. School taxes on the average single-family house will rise 2.82 percent, from $8,612 to $8,855.

The proposed budget would provide 1.71 percent step increases but no contract increases for teachers and the contract is not yet settled, according to officials. About six new full-time positions would be added, such as a director of STEAM and a director of elementary humanities. The proposed budget would cut about 15 full-time positions, including eight teachers and five teacher aides.

Six new courses are planned under the proposed budget, including AP psychology and 3-D art.

A proposition asks voters to approve establishing a $7.5 million capital reserve fund for “safety and security enhancements” as well as infrastructure improvements such as roof and classroom renovations. This investment would not increase taxes, the district says.

District website

Wantaghschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

There is one at-large seat open. Incumbent Anthony Greco is running unopposed for a third three-year term.