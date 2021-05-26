TODAY'S PAPER
Wantagh school district reduces taxation, budget plans ahead of revote 

Wantagh schools board president Adam Fisher, left, and

Wantagh schools board president Adam Fisher, left, and the board at Tuesday's session.   Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
The Wantagh school district is sharply lowering its proposed spending and taxation for a June 15 revote, but is still seeking to override a strict state tax-cap restriction.

Late Tuesday, Wantagh's school board unanimously agreed to submit to voters a revamped $82.76 million budget that would raise spending 1.88% and taxes 1.96%. The district's original $83.5 million budget would have boosted spending 2.82% and taxes 3.82%.

The new plan, like the old, calls for cutting 19 positions of administrators, teachers and other workers, while raising class sizes in grades one through six. The revised version would add further cuts including five security guards.

Despite the cost-cutting, Wantagh's plan continues to exceed its tax cap, which would require the district to reduce tax collections by six-tenths of 1%. As a result, the revised budget would have to win a 60% voter majority in order to pass.

Wantagh was one of three Long Island districts that failed on May 18 to pass proposed budgets with the 60% majorities needed to override state caps. The other two systems were Bridgehampton and Three Village.

In that first round of voting, 120 budgets passed in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Under state law, districts where budgets fail in the first round of voting are left with three choices: Revote on the original budget, revote on a reduced budget, or skip a revote altogether and operate under a so-called "contingency" budget that freezes taxes for year.

Wantagh's superintendent, John McNamara, said Tuesday that his district's cap was so restrictive that the system would have to cut spending by $2.7 million in order to comply. Operating on contingency would reduce spending less, McNamara added.

Three Village's board also was scheduled Tuesday to decide on its next budget move. Bridgehampton's board is due to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A fourth district, Northport-East Northport, also is considering a revote. Its next board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

All budgets pending are for the 2021-22 school year, which starts July 1.

