LI students help spread warmth

The winter weather has inspired students to spread some warmth across Long Island.

Many local schools have hosted, or participated in, winter clothing drives in recent weeks that provided everything from scarves to socks to underprivileged individuals in their communities.

In Elmont, students and staff at Dutch Broadway Elementary School donated dozens of clothing items — including winter hats, gloves and mittens — as part of the school's giving tree initiative. The items were hung on a tree displayed in the school's lobby and collected by a representative from the Interfaith Nutrition Network in Hempstead.

"I always tell the students we need to pay it forward," Dutch Broadway social worker Fanny Iglesias said. "We need to think about those who are less fortunate than us."

In Floral Park, Memorial High School's Leo Club held a drive that collected 53 pairs of new boys and girls pajamas during the month of December. The pajamas were given to children living in the Anna House, a child care and early child education facility located at Belmont Park.

In Levittown, Wisdom Lane Middle School's Builders Club spearheaded the collection of 20 bags of coats and winter accessories for those in need as part of a "Coats for Kids" campaign coordinated by the office of Assemb. Dave McDonough (R-Merrick).

In New Hyde Park, students in grades 3-6 at New Hyde Park Road School wrote friendly messages that were attached to more than 350 blankets distributed to local shelters through the Brooklyn-based nonprofit Blankets of Hope.

MALVERNE

Video contest winners

A video submitted by students and staff at Davison Avenue Intermediate School won first place in the elementary category of the National Association of Secondary School Principals' 2019 National Principals Month Video Contest. Nearly 60 videos were submitted nationwide.

The one-minute video, titled "Davison B.E.S.T.," focused on why the student body appreciates Principal Rachel Gross. B.E.S.T. stands for "Be respectful," "Every decision counts," "Stay on course," and "Take responsibility."

"Here's a story of a lovely lady who is principal of such a lovely school," begins the video, which was modeled after "The Brady Bunch" theme song. "The school is Davison — so amazing. The teachers and kids too."

MINEOLA

Financial literacy lab

Chaminade High School has announced the completion of a new financial literacy lab that houses 20 Bloomberg terminals, which is the most of any high school nationwide, school officials said. It also contains a stock sticker showing the S&P 100.

The lab is intended to complement the school's comprehensive financial literacy course and summer Bloomberg Financial Workshops.

"We want our students to have every financial tool they need to be successful once they graduate," Chaminade faculty member Kevin St. Pierre said.

ISLANDWIDE

Bright Lights

Twenty-five Long Island educators have been named Bright Lights by Suffolk ASSET (Association of Suffolk Supervisors for Educational Technologies) for their "contributions using technology in their classrooms and schools," the organization said.

Honorees and their school districts are: Tim Quinn and Amy Stein, Amityville; Michael Masino, Bay Shore; Michelle Phillips, Bethpage; Sandra Rivadeneyra, Cold Spring Harbor; Daniela Reduto, Comsewogue; Scott Halford and CJ Rung, Connetquot; Jennifer Rosario, Copiague; Loni Stein, East Williston; Erica Giordano and Meghan Riley, Elwood; Chris Regini, Half Hollow Hills; Valerie Murray, Huntington; Lindsey Baird, Kings Park; Jennifer Kelly, Lindenhurst; Diane Nodell, Mineola; Jennifer Morrison, New Hyde Park-Garden City Park; Kevin Burke, Northport-East Northport; Brian Agostini, Oyster Bay-East Norwich; Stephanie Yohe, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Cheryl Irizarry, South Huntington; Gina Varacchi, Three Village; Kara Levy, West Babylon; and Kristie Ferruzzi, West Islip.