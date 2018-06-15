TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
69° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County honors 3 students

Sydney Brett, a junior at Long Beach High

Sydney Brett, a junior at Long Beach High School Photo Credit: Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Three Nassau County students were recently honored as “upstanders” against bullying or intolerance.

The Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County has issued this year’s Friedlander Upstander Award to Sydney Brett, a junior at Long Beach High School, Sage Gladstone, an eighth-grader at South Woods Middle School in Syosset, and Michael Scalisi, a senior at Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore.

Brett was selected for launching the nonprofit Sydney’s Smiles, which strives to equip children with anti-bullying strategies. Brett, who has dyslexia, has said she wanted to remove negative stereotypes of children who have disabilities that aren’t evident to others.

Gladstone has organized multiple collection drives for the nonprofit Days for Girls, which donates sanitary products to young women in need, and has become the nonprofit’s youngest volunteer, center officials said.

Scalisi was selected for his in-the-moment efforts defending a friend who was the target of stereotyping and racist taunts.

The award is presented by the center and the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation in conjunction with the Nassau and Suffolk county police departments. — Michael R. Ebert

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Matthew Dufner, left, Ryan Gill and Gavin Volckmann, The U.S. Open, from a base under the stars
Aiza Nain, 16, of Shoreham, front, takes part Across LI, Muslims mark the end of Ramadan
The scene of the plane crash in Melville First NTSB report out on Melville plane crash
Pasquale Pat’s Barber Shop offers up fun along with haircuts
Caterina Lafergola, seen in 2016, has resigned as Principal of Baldwin High School steps down
Traffic on Thursday, the opening day of the U.S. Open leads to LIRR lot closures