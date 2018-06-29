Three Long Island students were among the first-place winners in a local essay contest about world hunger.

Amityville-based nonprofit Stop World Hunger received more than 1,100 entries from Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as Brooklyn and Queens, for its 30th Annual World Food Day Essay Contest. Participants responded to the question: “Why is stopping world hunger both a responsibility and an opportunity?”

Local first-place winners were: Kaylie Yurukov, a fourth-grader at Our Lady of Mercy School in Hicksville, in the intermediate division (grades four to six); Robert Malewski, a seventh-grader at Trinity Regional School in East Northport, in the junior high division (grades seven and eight); and Jaimie Abraham, a freshman at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, in the high school division (grades nine through 12).

Each student received a plaque and a $100 savings bond.

Second and third place Long Island winners were: Simran Goraya, Woodland Middle School in East Meadow; Griffin Apostol and Charles Bonagura, Our Lady of Victory School in Floral Park; Ryan Seemangal, Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville; and Christy Lino, Our Lady of Mercy School in Hicksville.— Michael R. Ebert