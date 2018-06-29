TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Evening
87° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Long Island students win World Food Day Essay Contest

Amityville-based nonprofit Stop World Hunger received more than 1,100 entries from 28 schools across Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn and Queens.

From left, Jaimie Abraham, Kaylie Yurukov and Robert

From left, Jaimie Abraham, Kaylie Yurukov and Robert Malewski. Photo Credit: Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Our Lady of Mercy School; Yvonne Albinowski

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Three Long Island students were among the first-place winners in a local essay contest about world hunger.

Amityville-based nonprofit Stop World Hunger received more than 1,100 entries from Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as Brooklyn and Queens, for its 30th Annual World Food Day Essay Contest. Participants responded to the question: “Why is stopping world hunger both a responsibility and an opportunity?”

Local first-place winners were: Kaylie Yurukov, a fourth-grader at Our Lady of Mercy School in Hicksville, in the intermediate division (grades four to six); Robert Malewski, a seventh-grader at Trinity Regional School in East Northport, in the junior high division (grades seven and eight); and Jaimie Abraham, a freshman at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, in the high school division (grades nine through 12).

Each student received a plaque and a $100 savings bond.

Second and third place Long Island winners were: Simran Goraya, Woodland Middle School in East Meadow; Griffin Apostol and Charles Bonagura, Our Lady of Victory School in Floral Park; Ryan Seemangal, Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville; and Christy Lino, Our Lady of Mercy School in Hicksville.— Michael R. Ebert

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Katuria D'Amato speaks at her attorney's office on Katuria D'Amato says police 'harassed and threatened her'
Cystic fibrosis survivor and advocate Jerry Cahill kicks Man kicks off 100-mile bike ride to Montauk
Trae Richards (left), 5, gets buried by his Heat and humidity coming to Long Island
Chelsea Clinton with Kidsday reporters, from left, Brody Chelsea Clinton talks with Long Island kids
Heavy traffic on the eastbound LIE just after Experts predict record travel for July 4
On Monday, June 25, 2018, Newsday got an Female crew members no longer a ferry rarity