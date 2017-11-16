A Northport Middle School student has combined her passions for performing and community service in an effort to spread an anti-bullying message.

Alexa Valentino, 13, is an advocate for the nonprofit Free2Luv and titled her original anti-bullying song, “Free 2 Love,” after the organization. The eighth-grader also has appeared in Free2Luv public service announcements and has begun motivational speaking to teach kids to be upstanders, not bystanders, with regard to bullying.

In addition, she has performed her original music at events including a Labor Day Bash in Wildwood, New Jersey, and the East Northport Festival in September. She also released a song titled “Driveway” in collaboration with singer and Merrick native Debbie Gibson, whom she met through her participation in an Off-Broadway play.

“I love to perform, I love to sing, and I love writing my own music,” said Valentino, whose songs are available on iTunes. “I also love giving back with my music.”

Valentino volunteers with Project H.O.P.E., and after Hurricane Harvey raised nearly $1,000 for homeless animals during a fundraiser at a Petco in Huntington. She also received a silver-level President’s Volunteer Service Award last year in recognition of her community service efforts.

She is a member of her school’s National Junior Honor Society and is in the chorus, orchestra, select choir and chamber orchestra.