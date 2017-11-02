This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Way to Go!: Alexandra Miller-Henson, South Huntington

Alexandra Miller-Henson, a freshman at Walt Whitman High

Alexandra Miller-Henson, a freshman at Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station, created the nonprofit S(care) to give youngsters an opportunity to trick-or-treat for a cause.

By Michael R. Ebert  michael.ebert@newsday.com
A South Huntington student launched a nonprofit that gave tweens and teens an opportunity to trick-or-treat for a cause on Halloween.

Alexandra Miller-Henson, a freshman at Walt Whitman High School, encouraged youngsters to reach out to neighbors last month for donations of toiletries and socks to benefit those in need through her nonprofit, called S(care), which she created in August.

Participating trick-or-treaters were asked to print fliers on the nonprofit’s website and distribute them in their neighborhood one week before Halloween so that residents were aware of the collection.

“My mom and I were talking about how I’m getting older and it’s less socially acceptable to trick-or-treat,” Miller-Henson, 14, said of how the idea materialized. “Winter is coming and it’s getting colder. We want to make sure people who have less than we do have what they need.”

Donated items were dropped off at one of three locations: Henry L. Stimson Middle School in Huntington Station, Walt Whitman High School or 110 Party Supply in Melville. Miller-Henson said she plans to retrieve the items this week and deliver them to homeless shelters.

To spread the word, Miller-Henson created a website to promote the nonprofit and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

Miller-Henson plays flute in the school’s concert band and is a member of her school’s Gay-Straight Alliance.

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

