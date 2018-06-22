TODAY'S PAPER
Garden City student wins anti-bullying poster contest

The contest, sponsored by the nonprofit Child Abuse Prevention Services, drew entries from schools across Long Island.

Anais Bardizbanian (second from left) was the grand-prize winner of a bullying-prevention poster contes. She is pictured with fellow fourth-grader James Logler, who was among the contest's 11 other winners. Photo Credit: Garden City School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Garden City student has been named the grand-prize winner of a bullying- prevention poster contest coordinated by the nonprofit Child Abuse Prevention Services.

Stewart Elementary School fourth-grader Anais Bardizbanian, 9, took the top spot in the annual contest, which received about 600 submissions from 23 schools across Long Island. Participants submitted drawings about a bullying-prevention strategy, how it feels to be a bully or be bullied, or how bullying can affect a school or community.

Anais’ winning illustration featured the phrase “kindness is the root of good things,” with an individual’s silhouette serving as the root of a tree filled with foliage of inspirational sayings. She was awarded a $50 gift card and her poster will be one of 12 pieces appearing in the nonprofit’s 2019 calendar, which will be distributed to schools and libraries across Long Island.

The contest’s 11 other winners were: Ryan Daly, Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School in Amityville; Isabelle Hance, Central Boulevard Elementary School in Bethpage; Sarah Oh, Kramer Lane Elementary School in Plainview; James Logler, Stewart Elementary School in Garden City; Michaela Molgano and Analee Salvatico, Stratford Elementary School in Garden City; Adithya Patnam and Sean Ryu, Denton Avenue Elementary School in New Hyde Park; Jordana Wohlleben, Norman J. Levy Lakeside Elementary School in Merrick; and Aidan Nunez and Luna Romero, John Philip Sousa Elementary School in Port Washington.— Michael R. Ebert

