Way to Go: Mia Brandenstein of West Islip; Ava Kornbluth of Wantagh; Meghan Miller of Bohemia

Mia Brandenstein, center, is one of three Long Island students named winners in this year's New York State Kids Safe Online Poster Contest. Photo Credit: West Islip School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Three Long Island students are among a dozen statewide taking top honors in a poster contest that encouraged kids to think about cyber safety.

The local winners in the New York State Kids Safe Online Poster Contest are Mia Brandenstein, 13, an eighth-grader at Beach Street Middle School in West Islip; Ava Kornbluth, 12, a seventh-grader at Wantagh Middle School; and Meghan Miller, 10, a fourth-grader at John Pearl Elementary School in Bohemia.

In recognition, their artwork will be featured in the 2019 Kids Safe Online state calendar. The students’ work also was submitted to the National K-12 Kids Safe Online Poster Contest, state officials said.

This year, more than 850 entries were submitted from 125 schools statewide. The contest was open to grades K-12.

“Educating our children about internet safety allows them to make better decisions when sharing pictures, videos and information online,” said Deborah Snyder, the chief information security officer for New York State. “I am continually impressed by the creativity and compelling cyber safety messages depicted in the posters that these students submit.”

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

