Way to Go! Baldwin fifth-grader helps families by baking

A Baldwin student with a passion for baking recently used her culinary skills to help local families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tori Brown, a fifth-grader at Lenox Elementary School, launched a business over the summer in which she baked about 25 cakes – including chocolate, vanilla and red velvet – for families hit hardest since the virus outbtreak. The business, Tori's Cake Factory, ultimately raised $100, which a school social worker split into four $25 gift cards for families.

Tori, 10, got the idea last winter after seeing homeless people during a family trip to Manhattan.

"I love to bake with my mom, and adding my own little secret toppings to my cakes," Tori said. "I hope to continue to help others in any way that I can think of in the future."

In addition, Tori donated another $100 last month from a household coin jar that her parents cash in each spring for her and her siblings around Easter. This year, Tori asked if her coins could be cashed in early so she could donate a portion to a holiday toy drive held at her school.

"She has a big heart and she is always giving, always sharing," said Tori's mother, Chamaine.

Tori has also participated in basketball and track through the Baldwin Police Activity League.

- MICHAEL R. EBERT