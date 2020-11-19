Way to Go! Bethpage student revamps outdoor courtyard
A Bethpage High School student recently revamped his school's outdoor courtyard with the help of fellow Boy Scouts.
David Yorke, a senior, performed tasks ranging from weeding to planting flowers to repainting and repairing a memorial well that honors a former principal. The project also required the renting of a thatcher and the use of a power washer provided by the family of a fellow troop member.
To fund the project, Yorke used about $1,000 in donations he received through friends and family on Facebook.
"There were a lot of bugs, and it was overgrown," Yorke, 17, said of the original courtyard. "I'm extremely proud of how it came out. I think it's a huge improvement."
Yorke tackled the renovations as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. He is a member of Troop 46, whose members lent a hand with the work alongside Yorke’s family.
"This is one of the biggest achievements of my life," Yorke said of attaining the Eagle Scout rank. "I was falling asleep a couple days ago and it hit me that I made it; I got there."
Yorke is also a member of his school's National Honor Society, Italian Club, Civic Key Club and Students Putting an End to Cancer Club. He has also played bass in the school's pit orchestra.