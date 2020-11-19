TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Bethpage student revamps outdoor courtyard

David Yorke, a senior at Bethpage High School,

David Yorke, a senior at Bethpage High School, recently revamped the school's outdoor courtyard as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. Credit: Bethpage School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Bethpage High School student recently revamped his school's outdoor courtyard with the help of fellow Boy Scouts.

David Yorke, a senior, performed tasks ranging from weeding to planting flowers to repainting and repairing a memorial well that honors a former principal. The project also required the renting of a thatcher and the use of a power washer provided by the family of a fellow troop member.

To fund the project, Yorke used about $1,000 in donations he received through friends and family on Facebook.

"There were a lot of bugs, and it was overgrown," Yorke, 17, said of the original courtyard. "I'm extremely proud of how it came out. I think it's a huge improvement."

Yorke tackled the renovations as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. He is a member of Troop 46, whose members lent a hand with the work alongside Yorke’s family.

"This is one of the biggest achievements of my life," Yorke said of attaining the Eagle Scout rank. "I was falling asleep a couple days ago and it hit me that I made it; I got there."

Yorke is also a member of his school's National Honor Society, Italian Club, Civic Key Club and Students Putting an End to Cancer Club. He has also played bass in the school's pit orchestra.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Stephanie Volpe of Holbrook started co-hosting nightly Zoom A (virtual) party for people with disabilities will continue post-pandemic
Smithtown High School West was one of just Nassau School Notebook: Smithtown team wins $10G grant
Jordan Roche, a student at Comsewogue High School, Way to Go! Comsewogue student creates reading garden
The MTA expects to fill the budget gap MTA borrows to get through 2020, but drastic measures still possible next year
In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Hoot, hoot, hoot! Owl in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections has NYC public schools closing as virus rate hits 3% threshold
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search