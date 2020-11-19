Way to Go! Bethpage student revamps outdoor courtyard

A Bethpage High School student recently revamped his school's outdoor courtyard with the help of fellow Boy Scouts.

David Yorke, a senior, performed tasks ranging from weeding to planting flowers to repainting and repairing a memorial well that honors a former principal. The project also required the renting of a thatcher and the use of a power washer provided by the family of a fellow troop member.

To fund the project, Yorke used about $1,000 in donations he received through friends and family on Facebook.

"There were a lot of bugs, and it was overgrown," Yorke, 17, said of the original courtyard. "I'm extremely proud of how it came out. I think it's a huge improvement."

Yorke tackled the renovations as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. He is a member of Troop 46, whose members lent a hand with the work alongside Yorke’s family.

"This is one of the biggest achievements of my life," Yorke said of attaining the Eagle Scout rank. "I was falling asleep a couple days ago and it hit me that I made it; I got there."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yorke is also a member of his school's National Honor Society, Italian Club, Civic Key Club and Students Putting an End to Cancer Club. He has also played bass in the school's pit orchestra.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT