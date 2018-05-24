TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go!: Bradley Greenberg, Pieter Alexander Wernink, Jr., and Sophia Schutte

Bradley Greenberg

Bradley Greenberg Photo Credit: U.S. Tennis Association’s Long Island Region

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Three Nassau County students have been honored for their community service and sportsmanship by the U.S. Tennis Association’s Long Island Region.

Bradley Greenberg, 18, a senior at Syosset High School, received the Community Service Award for his work in launching the Tennis 4 All Foundation, a program for underprivileged children, through the nonprofit Fresh Air Fund. The clinics kicked off last summer with Greenberg and his team hosting drills, games and instruction using equipment donated by local tennis venues.

Pieter Alexander Wernink Jr., 18, a senior at Portledge School in Locust Valley, received the Anuj Agarwal Junior Sportsmanship Award, which is given to a junior male tournament player who “exemplifies sportsmanship both on and off the court,” the organization said.

Sophia Schutte, 16, a sophomore at Great Neck South High School, received the Jennifer Sherry Junior Sportsmanship Award, which is given to a junior female tournament player.

The students were honored at the Long Island Region’s 28th annual awards dinner on May 2.

