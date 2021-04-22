TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Brentwood students' STEM research recognized by grant program

Javier Garcia, a senior at Brentwood High School,

Javier Garcia, a senior at Brentwood High School, has been researching ways to assist individuals with disabilities who work in factory production settings. Credit: Brentwood School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Two Brentwood High School students are using grant funds to help assess and mitigate pressing engineering and environmental issues.

Senior Javier Garcia is researching ways to assist disabled individuals who work in factory production settings, while junior Joshua Castellanos is assessing the impact of increased nitrogen on local salt marsh ecosystems.

Their projects were among 29 from metropolitan area high schools recently recognized by the New York Institute of Technology's Mini-Research Grant Award program, an initiative designed to offset expenses pertaining to high school research proposals or continuing projects in science, technology, engineering and math – also known as STEM.

Each student received $300.

"Through science we have the ability to make changes in society and through engineering we can make change and assist people," said Garcia, who designed a device to help disabled workers label boxes.

Castellanos' project, meanwhile, focuses on increased nitrogen from runoff and cesspool leaching in coastal ecosystems. He is working with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the nonprofit Save the Sound and New York Sea Grant, a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York.

"We applaud our students, Javier and Joshua, for their ambition and commitment to their studies," Brentwood School District Superintendent Richard Loeschner said.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

The MTA's overtime costs were down from 2018,
Report: MTA spent $1.1 billion in OT pay in 2020; top earners at LIRR
Friends and Family of Ray Wishropp outside his
Victim of Stop & Shop shooting a 'genuine great person,' friends and family say
Suffolk County Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) says he
Shuttered Brentwood park waits for rebuilding plan
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19
Doctors worried about hesitancy after 'pause' is lifted on vaccine
The U.S. Department of Justice's environmental crime's section
Feds charge Montauk fishermen, Gosmans with conspiracy, obstruction
UNDERSTANDING THE U.S. CONSTITUTION A look at the
Seniors Calendar: Events from April 25 to May 2
Didn’t find what you were looking for?